Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers gave aid to the victim before medics arrived on the scene. He was taken to OSU East, where he was pronounced dead at 5:37 a.m.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

This is the 94th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.