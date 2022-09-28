18-year-old woman dies after crashing into horse-drawn buggy in Knox County

The crash happened Monday morning on Green Valley Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died after crashing into a horse-drawn buggy in Knox County this week.

Emma West was driving eastbound on Green Valley Road in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze around 8:15 a.m. on Monday when she struck the buggy headed in the same direction, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said West's car went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the three people in the buggy was taken to Knox Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

West was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.