2 hurt after car crashed into pole near Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after a car crashed into a pole in east Columbus Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police received a call about the crash on East Broad Street near Cedar Cliff near Blacklick just after 8:15 a.m.

Police told 10TV that two people were taken to Mount Carmel East for treatment. One of the victims is in “life-threatening’ condition and the other was described as stable.

East Broad Street is closed in both directions between Waggoner Road and Meijer Drive. Police said that electrical wires are live and down at the scene.