18-year-old injured in north Columbus shooting

Police said they received a call for a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Oakland Park Court just before 8 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old boy was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday evening.

Columbus police received a call for a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Oakland Park Court just before 8 p.m. Arriving officers found the teenager who had been shot multiple times in his upper body.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. Columbus police have since said his condition has improved and is now described as stable.

Police are looking for two male suspects, but did not provide any more details.