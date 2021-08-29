Man killed in northeast Columbus shooting

Police are still looking for information on a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Columbus Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Berrell Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police found 34-year-old Talynn Key unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Key was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:35 p.m.

Key was in a confrontation with the suspect when Key was shot, according to police.

Officers do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is the 141st homicide in Columbus this year.

