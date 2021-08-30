2 in custody for man's shooting death in Pike County; officials searching for 3rd suspect

The Pike County sheriff's office said Aaron Cox and Ashley Landrum were taken into custody on Friday. Officials have a warrant out for Dalton Boyd

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody in connection to the death of a man in Pike County two weeks ago and officials are looking for a third suspect.

The Pike County Sheriff's office said they received a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 21 from a home in the 2200 block of Muddy Fork Road in Bainbridge where the caller said a man had been shot and was still alive.

When the coroner arrived at the home, they pronounced 65-year-old Christopher Martin dead.

After an extensive investigation, the sheriff's office says detectives identified Aaron Dale Cox, Ashley Lynn Landrum and Dalton James Boyd as the three individuals who allegedly killed Martin.

On Aug. 28, the sheriff's office received information on the suspects locations in Highland County.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office, Highland County detectives and other units went to locations on Overman Road in Hillsboro.

Cox and Landrum were taken into custody without incident. Highland County detectives also served a search warrant on a resident in the 7700 block of Overman Road where a numerous amount of drugs and a firearm was found and seized as evidence.

Cox was charged with murder and was given a $1 million cash-only bond in court on Monday.

Landrum is in custody in Ross County on unrelated charges, but a warrant has been issued for her on a murder charge.

A warrant has been issued for Boyd's arrest.

Anyone with information on Boyd's location is asked to contact your local authorities or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.