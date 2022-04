A call about the shooting came in Sunday just after 10:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting Sunday night near Canal Winchester.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Banneker Street just west of Gender Road.

The teen was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and was described as stable.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.