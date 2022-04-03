Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 14-year-old girl

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of East 14th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl in the South Linden area of Columbus last week.

Charles Chubb, 59, is charged with felonious assault in connection to the shooting on March 30.

According to court records from Franklin County Municipal Court, Columbus police responded to the 900 block of East 14th Avenue. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that the teenager was shot and driven away by her mother.

While at the hospital, the teenager told police that she and some friends were riding with her mother when they pulled up to the house she recognized as belonging to Chubb. Court documents state that Chubb was the mother’s friend.

The teen watched as her mother walked up to the house and was involved in an altercation with Chubb, which prompted the 14-year-old to leave the vehicle.

After Chubb pulled out a gun and started firing, the 14-year-old was shot in the face and chest, according to court records. She is expected to be OK.