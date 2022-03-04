Shooting in Italian Village leaves woman injured

The women inside a car flagged down an officer in the Short North after one of them was shot in the neck.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect after an argument lead to a shooting in the Italian Village overnight Sunday.

According to police, officers heard gunshots in the 1000 block of North 4th Street around 2:50 a.m.

As police responded they heard that a gunshot victim drove to North High Street and East 4th Avenue and flagged down an officer.

The victims told police they were in the parking lot near Fox in the Snow Cafe on North 4th Street and another car was blocking the only exit from the lot.

According to police, the victims got into an argument with the women inside the vehicle that was blocking the exit.

After the car was moved from blocking the exit, the victims started to leave the parking lot and then shots were fired at them by an unknown suspect.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the neck and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Her condition was later upgraded to "stable" according to police.

Two other women were inside the car at the time of the shooting but they were not injured.

Police are still looking for a suspect.