17-year-old arrested nearly 1 year after fatal shooting near north Columbus bowling alley

Ellis Caldwell is charged with murder and felony assault in connection to the death of 29-year-old Keishawn Riley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man near a north Columbus bowling alley last May.

Ellis Caldwell is charged with murder and felony assault in connection to the death of 29-year-old Keishawn Riley.

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting just after 2 p.m. on May 21 in the parking lot of Columbus Square Bowling Palace, located at 5707 Forest Hills Boulevard near State Route 161 and Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, Riley was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. At the time, witnesses told police they saw two males pull up in a Gold Ford Explorer, fire shots and then drive off.

In an update Thursday, police said Caldwell was arrested on Wednesday by officers and SWAT team members.