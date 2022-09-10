16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Sunda.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.

Police then learned the 16-year-old was at a local hospital and he said he was in the area of North Ogden Avenue when someone fired gunshots, hitting him. He is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective James France at 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.