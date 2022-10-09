x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

The Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Mike Windon said no one was reportedly injured in the two houses.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.

At least two dog and multiple cats died in the fire, according to Fire Battalion Chief Mike Windon. The firefighters are working to pull more out.

Windon said it's unclear where the fire originated or what caused it. No one was reportedly injured in the two houses.

Credit: WBNS-10TV

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Hocking Hills State Park lodge now open

Before You Leave, Check This Out