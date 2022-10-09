Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

The Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Mike Windon said no one was reportedly injured in the two houses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.

At least two dog and multiple cats died in the fire, according to Fire Battalion Chief Mike Windon. The firefighters are working to pull more out.