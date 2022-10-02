15-year-old accused of bringing handgun, loaded magazines to Briggs High School

According to police, school staff received information from other students about the 15-year-old bragging about having a handgun inside his backpack.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy is accused of bringing a semi-automatic pistol and loaded magazines into Briggs High School Thursday.

Columbus police were called to the high school around 11 a.m. on a report of the student bringing the weapon into school and was fighting with school security officers.

Police said security attempted to search the backpack, but the 15-year-old did not cooperate and started fighting with the security officer.

Police searched the backpack and found a Taurus, .45-caliber pistol with an empty chamber and eight live rounds of ammunition loaded into the gun’s magazine. Police also found a second magazine, which was loaded with 19 live rounds of .40-caliber ammunition.