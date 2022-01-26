18-year-old woman arrested, charged in shooting at east Columbus Wendy’s parking lot

Bianca Soto was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month in an east Columbus Wendy’s parking lot.

The shooting happened on Jan. 26 in the parking lot near the drive-thru of the restaurant located at 1054 E. Broad Street, according to Columbus police.

Court records say 18-year-old Bianca Soto met with a man in the parking lot to sell him a cellphone. After he gave Soto money for the phone, he was shot in the chest.

Originally, police said the shooting stemmed from an argument. A witness told police the man and Soto were arguing inside a vehicle, heard several gunshots and saw him lying on the ground.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but later upgraded to serious condition.

Soto has been charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony.