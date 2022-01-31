Columbus police release new video to help ID suspects in 17-year-old's shooting death

The shooting happened outside the Far East Community Center on June 24, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have released additional surveillance video in an effort to identify suspects wanted in connection to the death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021.

Witnesses stated that a large group of young people were gathered near the recreation center when shots were fired.

Following the shooting, most of the witnesses fled the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ridley suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East where she died.

Ridley’s death marked the 96th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

In the new video released Monday, multiple gunshots can be heard in the distance.

Then two male suspects are seen running to a vehicle parked outside homes near the center after the shooting. One suspect drops a gun in a yard before picking it up and getting into the vehicle.

Previously, police released footage in December showing what appears to be an armed suspect walking near the center.