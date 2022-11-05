Social justice mural built in downtown Columbus

The mural will be displayed through 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 100-foot-long social justice mural in downtown Columbus was built on Wednesday.

The mural includes 160 names of past social justice leaders from central Ohio and includes more than 50 terms or slogans related to social justice issues or causes.

The mural was built in the Jeffrey Plaza of the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park at East Broad Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Those honored include Amos Lynch Sr., Mel Schottenstein, Dave Thomas and Dorothy Cromartie. To see the full list of people included in the mural and their contributions to social justice, click here.