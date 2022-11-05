Police: Man fatally shot while driving away from argument in east Columbus

Officers were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found someone who was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was fatally shot while driving away from what police said was an argument in east Columbus on Wednesday.

Columbus police were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they found Tobias Green in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Green was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.

In an update Thursday, police said Green was involved in a confrontation with another man just south of where the crash took place. Police said several shots were fired as Green was attempting to drive away. Green was struck prior to crashing the car, according to the update.