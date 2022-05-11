Columbus man who hid fentanyl in dog collar sentenced to 13 years for drug, gun crimes

Larry Smith, also known as "Lil Larry" or "Big Larry" was sentenced on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in prison for committing narcotics and firearms crimes while on supervised release.

Larry Smith, also known as "Lil Larry" or "Big Larry" was sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker with the Southern District of Ohio.

Court documents say Smith owned Larry's Cleaning LLC and applied for CARES Act money for his business. During the same time frame, Smith was seen on social media with high-end vehicles, jewelry, bags and stacks of money while having no verified income.

Law enforcement surveillance showed an increased amount of foot and vehicle traffic at Smith's home in Columbus. More surveillance found that Smith had another home on Bay Ridge Drive Lewis Center.

Authorities executed simultaneous search warrants at Smith's homes. Officials found about 300 grams of fentanyl throughout both homes, including in Smith's dog's collar and in a Gucci bag hidden under the stairs.

In total, Smith had more than $50,000 in cash, including in a Louis Vuitton backpack and on his person. Smith also had a loaded gun, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Authorities also seized a large diamond and a gold Short North Posse medallion necklace.