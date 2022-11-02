2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue.

Two people were taken to Grant Medical center. One of the victim's conditions was described as stable, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. The condition of the second victim was unknown.

North High Street was closed but has since reopened.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.