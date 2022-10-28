Police: 1 person dead, Dublin police officer hurt in crash on I-70 west near downtown Columbus

The westbound lanes of I-70 and the ramps from I-71 and SR 315 to I-70 have been closed after being closed for several hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and a Dublin police officer is injured in a head-on crash involving two vehicles near downtown Columbus early Friday morning, police told 10TV.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 west near I-71 and state Route 315 around 1:40 am.

A spokesperson with the Dublin Police Department told 10TV that the officer involved in the crash was Larry Gatton.

While on duty, Gatton was driving after leaving the Franklin County Correction Jail when he was struck head-on by another vehicle on I-70, the spokesperson added.

Gatton contacted the dispatch center in Dublin to report the crash. He was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-70 and the ramps from I-71 and SR 315 to I-70 have reopened after being closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates.