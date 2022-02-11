Sheriff: 2 juveniles flee from traffic stop, crash stolen vehicle into fence at west Columbus apartments

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the juveniles were and if charges will be filed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two juveniles crashed a reportedly stolen vehicle into a fence near Hilliard Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road near west Columbus. The two people inside the vehicle were juveniles who appeared to be too young to drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The juveniles drove away from the scene. The sheriff’s office did not say if deputies pursued the vehicle.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooden fence surrounding a pond at The Attleigh apartments near Hilliard-Rome and Fisher roads.

Both juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries and are expected to be OK.