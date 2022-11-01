Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead after crashing into a tree on East Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon.

The driver then crossed into the same lane as a 2015 Honda Civic, pushing the car off the road.

The truck continued west, traveled off the north side of the road and struck a tree.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people inside the Honda were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released.