1 hospitalized after house fire in Canal Winchester

The fire happened around 3 a.m. near Winchester and Lithopolis roads. The victim was taken to Ohio State Unviersity Wexner Medical Center.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Canal Winchester early Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. near Winchester and Lithopolis roads, according to the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Center.

The Turo Township Fire Department was called to the scene as well as the Bloom, Madison, and Violet Township fire departments. Extra water was brought in to fight the flames, according to firefighters on the scene.

One person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.