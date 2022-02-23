What to know about carrying a concealed weapon and forbidden zones

A man was photographed at a recent wrestling tournament wrestling tournament with a gun in his waistband. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police has issued a warrant for the man in a picture going around social media.

The photo of the man, identified as 37-year-old Dylan Gaunder, was taken at a girl's high school wrestling tournament over the weekend, with a gun in his waistband.

Eric Delbert, one of the owners of LEPD Firearms, Range & Training Facility, says part of the 8-hour training class required to conceal carry is the forbidden carry zones.

“Knowing how to operate the firearm is one thing but knowing the rules that you have to live within when you go out there in public and carry are important to know,” Delbert said.

Here are some examples of forbidden carry zones:

Police stations and sheriff's offices

Airport terminals

Universities, unless specified

Houses of worship, unless specified

School safety zones, which includes the school, school building, school premises, school activity, and school bus.

When it comes to restaurants and bars, it depends. If the business has something posted saying they don't want you carrying, then you're not allowed.

“Obviously you're not allowed to have alcohol prior to going in there and having a firearm and you're certainly not able to consume alcohol with a firearm on your person,” Delbert said.

If you are in a place where guns are not allowed, Delbert recommends locking them in a locked container in your car.