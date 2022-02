Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue just after 10:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in the Hilltop area of west Columbus Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot who was later pronounced dead.