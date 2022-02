The crash happened on Penfield Road just after 2:10 a.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a building and a fire began in east Columbus early Thursday morning

Police on scene said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Penfield Rd. is currently blocked at Langfield Drive near James Rd.