Passenger shoots driver while on I-71 near Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is recovering after she was shot on Interstate 71 near Linden early Saturday morning.
According to Columbus police, they were called to the area of I-71 and East North Broadway around 3:25 a.m. on a report of a traffic accident.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the female driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive her injuries.
After an initial investigation, police found that the passenger, 30-year old Jordan Slocom, became "irate with the driver, pulled out a firearm and shot her."
Slocom was arrested and charged with felonious assault.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.