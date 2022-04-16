Passenger shoots driver while on I-71 near Linden

The passenger reportedly got upset with the driver and shot her

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is recovering after she was shot on Interstate 71 near Linden early Saturday morning.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the area of I-71 and East North Broadway around 3:25 a.m. on a report of a traffic accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive her injuries.

After an initial investigation, police found that the passenger, 30-year old Jordan Slocom, became "irate with the driver, pulled out a firearm and shot her."

Slocom was arrested and charged with felonious assault.