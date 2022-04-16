Man dead, 1 injured in fire at east Columbus home

Fire crews were called to the 3000 block of Queensrowe Drive around 8:10 Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead in a house fire in east Columbus Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, they were called to a home in the 3000 block of Queensrowe Drive around 8:10 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

Geitter say one person was found deceased in the single-family house. Another person was taken to Mount Carmel East in "stable" condition.

There are currently no other details available as it is an active scene, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.