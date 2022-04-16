Man shot 8 times during attempted robbery in northeast Columbus

The victim was sitting on his front porch when two suspects approached him.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot 8 times at his northeast Columbus home early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was sitting on his porch on Gibbard Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when two suspects approached him with guns and demanded that he give them his money.

The man told the suspects that he did not have any money and that is when one of the suspects fired several shots, hitting the victim eight times in both arms and the right leg.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

There is no word on the suspects.