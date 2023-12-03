Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

Police were called to the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road at 3:46 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in southeast Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road at 3:46 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the man on the back porch of a building, according to a CPD spokeswoman. CPD records show he had apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

The victim's name is bein withheld until the Franklin County Coroner's office can identify the man and police can notify next of kin, but he is believed to be between the ages of 55 and 65.

No information on a suspect has been released at this time.

The Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).