Police: 11-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy is injured after being accidentally shot by a family member early Saturday morning in southeast Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Evergreen Road just after 4 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police found a boy at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound in the left arm. That boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in what officers described as "stable" condition.

Columbus police told 10TV that the boy was sleeping downstairs in a home on Evergreen Road when a family member accidentally fired a gunshot in the kitchen. The bullet went through the floor and stuck the boy.