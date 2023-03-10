14-year-old girl shot during argument at Chillicothe park

The teenage girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and her condition is described as stable.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl was shot during an argument at a Chillicothe park Thursday night.

Officers were called to Yoctangee Park around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired near the skate park.

Officers found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Her condition is described as stable.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of juveniles who have a "prior history." No arrests have been made.

The Chillicothe Police Department will put extra patrols in and around the park. An investigation into the shooting is underway.