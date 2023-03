The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of West Broad Street shortly before 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but police now describe him as "stable."