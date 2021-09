Columbus police said the crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Hudson Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after a car hit a pole in the Linden neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The victim was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m.

At least one pole and wires are down in the area and the intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours.