The crash happened at Twin Creeks Drive and North Wilson Road just after 8:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in west Columbus Tuesday night.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

North Wilson Road is shut down between Twin Creeks Drive and Brookside Boulevard.