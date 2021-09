Police said the incident happened at the corner of Neil Avenue and 5th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting and crash early Saturday morning, according to Columbus police.

Police said the incident happened at the corner of Neil Avenue and 5th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of one car fired shots at another car.

The second driver crashed and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who fired shots drove away, police said.