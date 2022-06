The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Janis Drive around 2:20 p.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Janis Drive around 2:20 p.m., according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting.