6 juveniles charged after leading police on chase, crashing stolen car in Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six juveniles have been charged in connection to a stolen car chase that started in north Columbus and ended when the vehicle crashed in Newark.

Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Division of Police said all six have been charged with receiving stolen property and at least one juvenile has been charged with possessing a firearm. The juveniles range from 12 to 16 years old.

Columbus police were investigating the juveniles stealing a Kia from Cranbrooke Lane when they responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of state Route 161 and Karl Road.

Fuqua said officers found the suspect’s vehicle and pursued it through Licking County.

According to Fuqua, the chase ended when the Kia crashed at the intersection of Union Street and Burt Avenue in Newark. From there, six suspects reportedly got out of the car and attempted to run away but were ultimately arrested.

Police said a total of eight children were in the car. A boy and a girl got away.

The driver, who is 13 years old and cut off his ankle monitor, was also charged with felony fleeing. A passenger who was in the backseat was charged with felonious assault.

There were no injuries in the crash, according to police.

During an initial investigation, officers found shell casings in the parking lot of a pharmacy near Karl Road. Though the investigation is ongoing, Columbus police said they believe the juveniles, four boys and two girls, were involved in a shooting prior to the chase.

The stolen vehicle was taken in for further investigation. As of this writing, police have not found a weapon.