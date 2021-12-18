Man injured following shooting in southeast Columbus

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after a shooting Friday night in southeast Columbus.

According to police, the shooting was reported in the 4800 block of Rolling Brook Lane, not far from the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Refugee Road, around 11:35 p.m.

Police report the man was shot one time inside a vehicle. The victim then got out of the vehicle and ran while yelling for help, according to police.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Officials say witnesses stated the vehicle was a maroon or dark-colored sedan.

The area is not far from a UDF convenience store, where a fatal shooting happened earlier this week.

Police have not released any information about suspect.