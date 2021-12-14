1 dead following shooting at southeast Columbus convenience store

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital at 9:39 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police report a victim was shot at the United Dairy Farmers convenience store located at 2660 Noe Bixby Road near Refugee Road.

A call about the shooting was received at 9:12 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

According to police, the suspect was inside another vehicle that left the scene. It isn't clear if the suspect was the driver or passenger inside the vehicle.