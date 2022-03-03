Jurors dismissed early as judge weighs information in Dr. William Husel murder trial

The announcement comes just hours after Judge Michael Holbrook denied a motion for a mistrial for Dr. William Husel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurors were dismissed from court early on Thursday amid deliberations whether privileged information that Mount Carmel Health system holds can be admitted to the murder trial of a former physician.

The announcement comes just hours after Judge Michael Holbrook denied a motion for a mistrial for Dr. William Husel. His attorneys have alleged prosecutors asked two doctors inappropriate questions, included which drugs they used to treat patients.

Thursday marked the eighth day of witness testimony, mainly from Mount Carmel staff and former colleagues of Husel.

Husel is accused of killing 14 of his patients by ordering excessive amounts of the painkiller. The defense argues he was providing comfort care to his patients who were either critically ill or dying.

Dr. Larry Swanner testified that as more investigations were being conducted in late 2018, internal inquiries were run to determine how many physicians were prescribing 500 micrograms or more of fentanyl in the Intensive Care Unit. Swanner said only one doctor was doing that, later clarifying he was referring to Husel.

Husel's attorney was critical of Swanner's own internal investigation and the hospital's response, noting Swanner did not interview other nurses or pharmacists. You can also get a full recap for the seventh day of the trial here.

Thursday's proceedings began with testimony from Dr. Dan Roth, the chief medical officer for Mount Carmel's parent company. It ended early with little explanation from Judge Holbrook.

10 Investigates is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the change of events.