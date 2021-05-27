Memorial Tournament partners with OhioHealth to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Staff from OhioHealth will be offering Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6.

The Memorial Tournament and OhioHealth have partnered to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for patrons attending the year’s tournament.

Staff from OhioHealth will be offering Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the tournament’s main entrance.

“The Memorial is excited to welcome back fans to this year’s Tournament and happy to partner with OhioHealth to offer those individuals the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan. “This is a perfect way to enjoy the world’s best golfers, and all that the Memorial Tournament has to offer, while also helping more Ohioans get vaccinated.”

Any fan who chooses to receive the vaccination at the tournament must complete an OhioHealth questionnaire during their visit and will be automatically be enrolled as a patient, according to officials.

“OhioHealth has been a leader in the COVID-19 vaccination activation, administering more than 210,000 vaccines,” Dr. David Lee, vice president, OhioHealth Employer Services said. “This opportunity to help vaccinate patrons at the Memorial Tournament is a tremendous honor, and one our teams are looking forward to participating in. The COVID-19 vaccine is the key in safely getting back to enjoying amazing events like the Memorial Tournament, and we are excited to continue our mission of improving the health of those we serve in a unique way, at such a wonderful, iconic setting. We’d like to thank the Memorial Tournament for being such a valued partner, and for the ability to do this work for our communities.”

Last week, tournament officials announced they would be expanding capacity with badges available to fans on a waitlist.

Additionally, officials announced fully vaccinated people attending the tournament would not be required to wear masks.