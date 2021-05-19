Memorial Tournament drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated attendees

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people attending this year’s Memorial Tournament.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people attending this year’s Memorial Tournament, organizers announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the PGA Tour has amended its policies to align with recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That guidance states fully vaccinated Americans are no longer required to wear masks in most settings.

Those attending the tournament who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear masks indoors, as well as outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, officials announced the tournament has sold badges for approximately 35% capacity and that is all they will be able to sell for 2021.