Memorial Tournament increasing attendance, offering badges to fans on waitlist

The 46th Memorial Tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The Memorial Tournament is activating its waiting list for tickets and likely will have the biggest crowd since the return of golf from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago.

The tournament Jack Nicklaus founded said Friday it will allow people on its waiting list the chance to buy weekly badges for the June 3-6 tournament at Muirfield Village.

The number of ticket sales was not disclosed.

A tournament spokesman says capacity is expected to be more than 50%, without being a complete sellout. The Memorial is one of the premier PGA Tour events that typically attracts some of the largest galleries except for majors.

In a statement, the tournament said it established a waiting list of “our most loyal patrons." Based on CDC recommendations and in cooperation with the PGA Tour and government leaders, they now can buy weekly tickets.

