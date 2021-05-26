Jordan Spieth, Jason Day among next group joining Memorial Tournament

The 46th Memorial Tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Officials of the Memorial Tournament announced Wednesday four additional entries for next week's tournament.

The players are three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, former PGA Championship winner Jason Day, 2019 Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland.

With these latest commitments, the Memorial Tournament will feature the top 10 players in FedExCup points: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, Cameron Smith, Cantlay, Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama.

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Bo Hoag have also been announced as part of this year's field.

Last week, tournament officials announced they would be expanding capacity with badges available to fans on a waitlist.

Additionally, officials announced fully vaccinated people attending the tournament would not be required to wear masks.