Franklin County to offer 3rd COVID vaccine to immunocompromised people starting Monday

The announcement comes a week after the Ohio Department of Health recommended immunocompromised people get a third vaccine to help boost their immune system.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Public Health will start offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised residents next week.

FCPH says they will start administering a third Pfizer or Moderna shot on Aug. 23.

Immunocompromised residents who suffer from one of the following can get a third shot:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The announcement comes a week after the Ohio Department of Health recommended immunocompromised people get a third COVID-19 vaccine to help boost their immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration also authorized the booster shots as the delta variant continues to surge across the country.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said those who have moderate to severe immunosuppression should get the extra shot 28 days after they completed the first two doses.