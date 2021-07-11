x
Vaccine

Ohio Department of Health discusses extra COVID vaccines for immunocompromised people

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for transplant recipients and those with weakened immune systems on Thursday.
Credit: AP
In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is holding a press conference to discuss additional COVID-19 vaccines for people who are immunocompromised.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a COVID-19 booster for transplant recipients and weakened immune systems on Thursday.

The organization's decision only applies to this high-risk group, which is about 3% of U.S. adults. It is not an opening for extra doses for the general population.

The press conference with ODH comes as the state reported more than 2,700 on Friday.

