Ohio Department of Health discusses extra COVID vaccines for immunocompromised people

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is holding a press conference to discuss additional COVID-19 vaccines for people who are immunocompromised.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized a COVID-19 booster for transplant recipients and weakened immune systems on Thursday.
The organization's decision only applies to this high-risk group, which is about 3% of U.S. adults. It is not an opening for extra doses for the general population.
The press conference with ODH comes as the state reported more than 2,700 on Friday.
You can watch the press conference in the player above.