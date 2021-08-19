Ohio State Wexner Medical Center specialists provide update on rising hospitalizations, COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Earlier this week, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced it is now scheduling third-dose vaccine appointments for patients who qualify.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A panel of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center specialists addressed a rise in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 throughout the region on Thursday.

The briefing comes in the days following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to Americans with weakened immune systems.

Wexner Medical Center began administering doses to those patients who qualified earlier this week.

U.S. health officials on Wednesday recommended all Americans receive COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving their final dose in order to protect as many people as possible against the delta variant.

The Biden administration says those shots could be available as soon as September 20, based on when the vaccine was first administered.

Andy Thomas, who serves as chief clinical officer at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, drove home this point, saying medical staff will administer doses to immunocompromised patients only until booster shots are given full approval from U.S. health officials.

Thomas stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, citing a rise in hospitalizations in other states, currently overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as one reason for concern.

“We are not there now, but if the numbers keep rising over the next four to six weeks as they have been, we’re in a significant concern that there will be problems with care here in the state,” said Thomas.

Currently in Ohio, one in seven patients in the ICU is being treated for COVID-19. Just one month ago, Thomas said that number was one in 37.

Health officials fear those numbers will only worsen in the winter and as more students return to school.

At Wexner Medical Center, there have been 495 patients admitted with the virus since April 1. Thomas said, out of those patients, only 7 were fully vaccinated when they were admitted.