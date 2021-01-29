Central Ohio school districts survey staff, teachers to prepare for vaccine rollout

The state released a list this week of schools that will have first access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Not all teachers will be signing up to get it.

DANVILLE, Ohio — This week the state released its list of school districts that will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

School districts across central Ohio have been conducting internal surveys of staff and teachers to get a clear picture of how many will be signing up to receive their first dose.

Starting Sunday in New Albany, teachers will be able to sign up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio school districts will have access to COVID-19 vaccines next week. Tonight - a closer look at how many teachers/staff are willing to sign-up for their first dose. In several districts, 80% are willing. In one rural community, the numbers tell a different story. #10tv @10TV — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) January 29, 2021

That’s according to the district’s director of communications, Patrick Gallaway, who also said a recent internal survey showed most staff will be scheduling their shot at 80%.

Other central Ohio districts conducted similar surveys.

In Olentangy, 88% of the staff is interested in the vaccine, which includes substitutes and bus drivers. For Grandview Heights, staff willing to get the vaccine is said to be more than 80%.

In Danville Schools, it appears to be a different story with 30% of teachers and staff indicating they are interested in getting the vaccine.

“Being a rural community there’s different mindsets,” said Jason Snively, the Superintendent of Danville Local Schools in Knox County. “We’re spread out, we’re a very small school. We have a population of 650 students [pre-school] through 12, So we feel that you know, in an environment that we’re in that we’re just not as susceptible.”

Meanwhile, Westerville City Schools provided a statement to 10TV that said teachers and staff will be vaccinated next week “through the plan coordinated by the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.”

Today- the state releasing its vaccine rollout plan for school districts. Columbus City Schools included in week 1. #10tv https://t.co/jJh9sLomLT — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) January 29, 2021

This as the state aims to return all children to in-person learning by March 1.