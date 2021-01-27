State releases list of school districts that will have access to COVID-19 vaccine next week

Gov. Mike DeWine said the vaccine will be available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and school personnel who are necessary to provide in-person education to students.

The Ohio Department of Health has released a list of school districts that will be able to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The announcement comes as DeWine is aiming to get every school employee their first dose of the vaccine in February. The state has a goal of returning all children to in-person learning by March 1.

Earlier this month, DeWine announced districts would be required to agree to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 as a condition of receiving the vaccines.

